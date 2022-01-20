Meta Platforms (FB) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/20/2022 – Meta Platforms was given a new $440.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

1/19/2022 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at OTR Global to a “positive” rating.

1/19/2022 – Meta Platforms had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $365.00 to $395.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/18/2022 – Meta Platforms was given a new $385.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/4/2022 – Meta Platforms was given a new $420.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/29/2021 – Meta Platforms was given a new $420.00 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

12/6/2021 – Meta Platforms was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Meta Platforms is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock.

FB traded down $3.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $316.56. 16,865,797 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,542,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $344.64. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.50 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,215 shares of company stock worth $178,291,695. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

