Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Insider Jennifer Newstead Sells 125 Shares

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total value of $40,306.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.72, for a total value of $82,180.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 1,120 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.03, for a total value of $393,153.60.

On Tuesday, December 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.54, for a total value of $82,135.00.

On Tuesday, December 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.45, for a total value of $82,362.50.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.62, for a total value of $40,202.50.

On Tuesday, November 30th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $83,750.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total transaction of $84,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total transaction of $41,430.00.

NASDAQ FB traded down $3.03 on Thursday, hitting $316.56. 16,865,797 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,542,840. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $253.50 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $880.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.64.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management Corp IL ADV grew its position in Meta Platforms by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 11,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,967,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 81,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,374,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 108,192 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 76,811 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. OTR Global raised Meta Platforms to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.38.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

