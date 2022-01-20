Metahero Market Capitalization Hits $499.43 Million (HERO)

Metahero (CURRENCY:HERO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Over the last week, Metahero has traded 10% lower against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $499.43 million and approximately $6.73 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0980 or 0.00000230 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00051749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006802 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

