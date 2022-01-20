Metronome (MET) Market Capitalization Achieves $54.01 Million

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Metronome has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Metronome has a total market cap of $54.01 million and $98,275.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metronome coin can currently be purchased for about $3.97 or 0.00009276 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002339 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.89 or 0.00058197 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,194.84 or 0.07470401 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00063734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,833.88 or 1.00157054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00065558 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007904 BTC.

About Metronome

Metronome launched on May 23rd, 2018. Metronome’s total supply is 13,758,824 coins and its circulating supply is 13,614,250 coins. Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Metronome’s official website is www.metronome.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Metronome is an Ethereum-based token designed to serve as a completely decentralized digital currency. “

