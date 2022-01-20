Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MCB traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.70. 226,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 85.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,814 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

