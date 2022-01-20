Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Announces Earnings Results

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.27, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 13.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share.
Shares of NYSE:MCB traded down $7.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $98.70. 226,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,738. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.27. Metropolitan Bank has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.
In other news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Metropolitan Bank Company Profile
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.
Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader
Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.