Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Down 4%

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB)’s stock price traded down 4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $101.45 and last traded at $101.86. 5,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 88,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metropolitan Bank from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Get Metropolitan Bank alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.10.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.20. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $46.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.95 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, Director Harvey Gutman sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $192,307.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.1% in the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 455,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after acquiring an additional 30,029 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 13.2% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,132,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Metropolitan Bank in the third quarter worth about $19,739,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 216,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

About Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB)

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. engages in the provision of banking solutions through its subsidiary, the Metropolitan Commercial Bank. It provides a range of business, commercial and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and affluent individuals.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Metropolitan Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metropolitan Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.