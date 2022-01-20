Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Stock Position Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $71,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 48 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,536.29, for a total value of $13,719,069.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 6,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,538.49, for a total transaction of $10,057,109.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,826 shares of company stock valued at $38,251,715. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,469.07 on Thursday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,033.40 and a 12 month high of $1,714.75. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 46.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,566.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,515.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 369.24%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 33.42 earnings per share for the current year.

MTD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,455.00 to $1,531.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

