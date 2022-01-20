MicroBitcoin Hits Market Cap of $390,018.07 (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 33.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. MicroBitcoin has a total market cap of $390,018.07 and $451.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded down 50.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001490 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.13 or 0.00058313 BTC.

DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.95 or 0.00763734 BTC.

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

