Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Holdings Decreased by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 118,016 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCHP. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 45.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Microchip Technology by 126.2% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $3,829,869.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $76.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.54 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $64.53 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 35.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.232 dividend. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 81.22%.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

