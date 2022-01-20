Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 115,200 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 98,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 140.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 66.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Mid Penn Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid Penn Bancorp alerts:

MPB traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 45 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,615. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $362.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.58. Mid Penn Bancorp has a one year low of $20.74 and a one year high of $33.89.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $32.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. Research analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 20.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid Penn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.