Midland States Bancorp (MSBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.40 million. Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 10.98%. On average, analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Midland States Bancorp stock opened at $27.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $600.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Midland States Bancorp has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $30.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Midland States Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.49%.

In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 12,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total value of $306,180.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,055 shares of company stock worth $353,997. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 110.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 839.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 25,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 8,506 shares during the last quarter. 58.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens cut shares of Midland States Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

