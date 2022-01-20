MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Trading 38.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded down 32.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be purchased for $4.43 or 0.00011170 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded down 38.1% against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $47.90 million and approximately $149,150.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MimbleWimbleCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.66 or 0.00296622 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00018348 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00008120 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000148 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,811,070 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MimbleWimbleCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MimbleWimbleCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MimbleWimbleCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.