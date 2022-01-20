Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. Has $1.67 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up approximately 1.0% of Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 188.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,026,000 after purchasing an additional 58,100 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 135.4% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 39,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 22,988 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% in the third quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 99,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,351,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,097,477,000 after purchasing an additional 6,093,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.35.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 326,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,015,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $29.68 and a one year high of $58.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

