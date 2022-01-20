Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 376,300 shares, a decline of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 469,300 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 508,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Minerva Neurosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Minerva Neurosciences news, Director David Kupfer sold 55,635 shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total value of $48,958.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NERV. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 114,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 16,286 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Minerva Neurosciences by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 107,874 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 10,087 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Minerva Neurosciences stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 91,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,224. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $34.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.97.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

