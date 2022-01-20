MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) Short Interest Up 16.7% in December

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,260,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the December 15th total of 3,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 642,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 2,486.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MINISO Group by 430.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $161,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in MINISO Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. 16.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

MNSO stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. 14,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,930. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24 and a beta of -0.18. MINISO Group has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $35.21.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.32). MINISO Group had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $411.91 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that MINISO Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MINISO Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

MINISO Group Company Profile

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products in China, Asia, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.