Missfresh (NYSE:MF) Shares Gap Up to $3.61

Missfresh Limited (NYSE:MF) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.61, but opened at $3.83. Missfresh shares last traded at $3.79, with a volume of 115 shares.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MF shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Missfresh in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Missfresh in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.70 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Missfresh in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.08 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Missfresh has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.59.

Get Missfresh alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.55.

Missfresh (NYSE:MF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $329.32 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Missfresh Limited will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh during the third quarter worth $68,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth $293,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Missfresh during the second quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Missfresh (NYSE:MF)

Missfresh Limited operates as an online-and-offline integrated on-demand retail company in China. It. It operates a community retail digital platform that offers fresh produce, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, eggs, aquatic products, and dairy products; and fast-moving consumer goods, including snack foods, light food, cereals, oil, wine, drink, fast food, light food through online e-commerce platform and distributed mini warehouse networks.

Featured Article: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Missfresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Missfresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.