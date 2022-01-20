Mithril (MITH) Market Capitalization Tops $47.96 Million

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Mithril has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Mithril coin can now be purchased for $0.0480 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. Mithril has a market cap of $47.96 million and $6.55 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.84 or 0.00316897 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000445 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000149 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Mithril Coin Profile

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Mithril’s official website is mith.io . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Mithril

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

