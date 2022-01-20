Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Stock Holdings in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 116.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,133,160 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 1.26% of Service Co. International worth $126,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,708,000 after purchasing an additional 39,785 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 536,177 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Service Co. International stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. Service Co. International has a twelve month low of $45.63 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $269,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,371 shares of company stock worth $7,105,092 over the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

