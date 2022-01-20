Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $84.86 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 432,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 20,167 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $84,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 20.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 69.7% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 53.2% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 291 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $119,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,525. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $239.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.75. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $193.14 and a fifty-two week high of $256.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $257.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.83.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

