Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 1,729 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.10% of Booking worth $99,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,117,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,820,787,000 after purchasing an additional 8,831 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Booking by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 632,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,348,000 after acquiring an additional 8,920 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 384,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in Booking by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after acquiring an additional 139,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 283,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,807,000 after acquiring an additional 40,714 shares during the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,060.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.04.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total transaction of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,249,545 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,377.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,326.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,319.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,860.73 and a 52 week high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

