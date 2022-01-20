Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 18,041 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp cut its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 18,041 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.06% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $81,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Birinyi Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Birinyi Associates Inc. now owns 14,525 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,519,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,860,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 107,213 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $40,529,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $347.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $270.62 and a 1-year high of $426.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.97.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $10.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.89 by ($1.08). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 33.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 40.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.48%.

GS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $435.00 price objective (up from $370.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $479.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $455.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $437.29.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

