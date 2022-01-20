Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 956,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 44,747 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.13% of Prologis worth $119,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the first quarter worth $57,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 136,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 97,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,821 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Prologis by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,114,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $730,809,000 after purchasing an additional 67,335 shares in the last quarter. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total transaction of $44,086,234.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 323,335 shares of company stock worth $46,681,516 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $153.59 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.74 and its 200-day moving average is $141.34. The company has a market capitalization of $113.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.57. Prologis had a net margin of 42.95% and a return on equity of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on PLD. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

