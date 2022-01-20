Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Trims Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 815,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 45,459 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $79,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.9% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 100.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 131.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. TheStreet raised Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.21.

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.46, for a total transaction of $99,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $95.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $171.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.53. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $66.85 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.59 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.76%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

