MiX Telematics (MIXT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). MiX Telematics had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The company had revenue of $36.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 million. On average, analysts expect MiX Telematics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MIXT stock opened at $11.36 on Thursday. MiX Telematics has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $16.79. The company has a market cap of $275.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0647 dividend. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. MiX Telematics’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of MiX Telematics by 62.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 1,436.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 157.4% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 8,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 33.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Ltd. engages in the provision of fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It focuses on the following industries: fast moving consumer goods, utilities, security, construction, transport and distribution, emergency services, government, rental and leasing, mining, oil and gas, and public transport.

Further Reading: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.