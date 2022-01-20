Mizuho Raises Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Price Target to $98.00

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $88.00 to $98.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on EQR. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

EQR opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $59.88 and a 1-year high of $93.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.98.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.40. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 43.53%. The firm had revenue of $623.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.53, for a total transaction of $4,376,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 10,026 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $882,388.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,641 shares of company stock valued at $14,729,008. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,577,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,040,759,000 after acquiring an additional 525,049 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,219,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,710,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280,077 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,351,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,656,703,000 after buying an additional 224,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,631,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $818,599,000 after buying an additional 2,519,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,005,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,629,000 after buying an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

