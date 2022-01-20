MMOCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $355,201.36 (MMO)

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. MMOCoin has a market cap of $355,201.36 and $134.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MMOCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded 13% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000022 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. The official website for MMOCoin is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

Buying and Selling MMOCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MMOCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

