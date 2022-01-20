MonaCoin (MONA) Market Cap Hits $74.16 Million

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. One MonaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.13 or 0.00002608 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonaCoin has a market capitalization of $74.16 million and approximately $529,980.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000858 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000626 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars.

