Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Monarch ProCap ETF (BATS:MPRO) shot up 0.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $27.58 and last traded at $27.58. 3,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.94.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch ProCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.