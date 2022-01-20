Monavale 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $12,171.00 (MONA)

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. During the last week, Monavale has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Monavale coin can currently be purchased for about $471.02 or 0.01095922 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Monavale has a total market capitalization of $4.42 million and approximately $12,171.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Monavale

Monavale (MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,109 coins and its circulating supply is 9,388 coins. Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monavale is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling Monavale

