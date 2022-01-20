Monero Classic (XMC) One Day Trading Volume Tops $29,763.00

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 20th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $29,763.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000553 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.49 or 0.00474039 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000138 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

