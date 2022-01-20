Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Bought by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. 63.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $86.73 on Thursday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1-year low of $80.92 and a 1-year high of $99.89. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.87.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.56.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

