MoonSwap Market Cap Achieves $2.67 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One MoonSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and $30,783.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, MoonSwap has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MoonSwap Profile

MoonSwap (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 34,914,717 coins and its circulating supply is 34,894,412 coins. MoonSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin . MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

MoonSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

