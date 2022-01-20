Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) a €234.00 Price Target

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) received a €234.00 ($265.91) target price from Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.83% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €155.55 ($176.76) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €169.32 ($192.41).

ETR HLAG traded down €0.60 ($0.68) on Thursday, hitting €265.40 ($301.59). The company had a trading volume of 27,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company has a market capitalization of $46.65 billion and a PE ratio of 7.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €240.01 and its 200-day moving average price is €211.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €85.40 ($97.05) and a 12-month high of €295.00 ($335.23).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

