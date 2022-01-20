MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $44.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.54 and a beta of 3.46. MP Materials has a 1-year low of $23.18 and a 1-year high of $53.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.08. The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $99.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MP Materials will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel Allen Gold sold 201,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $8,526,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 762.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 54,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of MP Materials by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

