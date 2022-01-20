MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $538.00 Million

Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) will report sales of $538.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for MSCI’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $543.00 million. MSCI posted sales of $443.66 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSCI will report full-year sales of $2.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.03 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSCI.

Get MSCI alerts:

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 199.50%. The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.57.

MSCI stock opened at $513.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.23 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $605.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $613.67. MSCI has a twelve month low of $380.00 and a twelve month high of $679.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.42%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in MSCI by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in MSCI during the second quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in MSCI by 21.2% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in MSCI by 10.5% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC grew its position in MSCI by 64.8% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MSCI (MSCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.