mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) Trading Up 33.8% Over Last 7 Days

Posted by on Jan 20th, 2022

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (CURRENCY:MTA) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. During the last week, mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has traded 33.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) has a total market cap of $16.60 million and $2.94 million worth of mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.96 or 0.00002228 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005005 BTC.
  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001080 BTC.
  • Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00052006 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002326 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Fantom (FTM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00006857 BTC.
  • FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.93 or 0.00113818 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) Coin Profile

mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA) (MTA) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2020. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s total supply is 99,995,245 coins and its circulating supply is 17,336,544 coins. mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)’s official Twitter account is @mstable_.

According to CryptoCompare, “mStable is designed to unify the stablecoins, lending, and swapping into one standard. mStable assets are liquidity shares that also function as stablecoins in their own right. “

Buying and Selling mStable Governance Token: Meta (MTA)

