Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €299.00 by Barclays

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €299.00 ($339.77) target price by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €241.00 ($273.86) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Friday, December 10th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($357.95) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($323.86) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($312.50) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €293.00 ($332.95) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €283.91 ($322.62).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1-year low of €164.50 ($186.93) and a 1-year high of €200.00 ($227.27).

