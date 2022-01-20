Murphy Oil (MUR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect Murphy Oil to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 2.99% and a negative net margin of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Murphy Oil’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Murphy Oil to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

Shares of MUR stock opened at $31.26 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $11.66 and a 52-week high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73.

MUR has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

In other Murphy Oil news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Murphy Oil stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,792 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 78.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Featured Article: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.