Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Avis Budget Group worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

CAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays cut Avis Budget Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Avis Budget Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Avis Budget Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $100.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $187.69 on Thursday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $545.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $238.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.31.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $10.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.90 by $3.84. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 729.29% and a net margin of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Avis Budget Group’s revenue was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Cathleen Degenova sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.14, for a total transaction of $68,035.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jean M. Sera sold 3,386 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.76, for a total transaction of $940,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,600 shares of company stock worth $16,388,012. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

