Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 575.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,430 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Unum Group worth $4,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 33.6% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 53.5% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $26.96 on Thursday. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $31.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNM. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Unum Group

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.