Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,619 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of National Instruments worth $4,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NATI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in National Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 379.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National Instruments by 17.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of National Instruments during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $40.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.90 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.10 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.97.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

