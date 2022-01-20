Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dover by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Dover by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,138,000 after acquiring an additional 46,197 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dover by 561.5% in the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 85,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after acquiring an additional 72,710 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Dover by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOV opened at $177.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.82 and a 200-day moving average of $169.03. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $115.88 and a 52 week high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 20,033 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.48, for a total value of $3,335,093.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total value of $280,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DOV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Dover from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

