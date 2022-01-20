Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $18.50

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.50 and last traded at $18.50, with a volume of 249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $668.25 million, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.50%.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MYE. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 90,636.3% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,541,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,911 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 1,072.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 480,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 439,062 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,932,000 after acquiring an additional 236,933 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 261,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after acquiring an additional 64,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Myers Industries by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,244,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,135,000 after acquiring an additional 62,936 shares during the last quarter. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myers Industries Company Profile (NYSE:MYE)

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

