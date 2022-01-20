Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Short Interest Down 19.9% in December

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the December 15th total of 73,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 51,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several research firms recently commented on MYO. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Myomo in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Myomo in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myomo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down previously from $36.50) on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NYSEAMERICAN MYO traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $8.44. The stock had a trading volume of 23,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,071. Myomo has a 52-week low of $6.79 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 1.24.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 68.58% and a negative return on equity of 68.34%. On average, analysts forecast that Myomo will post -1.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Myomo by 326.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Myomo in the third quarter worth about $122,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Myomo in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Apis Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Myomo by 5.0% in the second quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Myomo by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,806 shares during the period. 31.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myomo

Myomo, Inc is a medical robotics company, which offers expanded mobility for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis. It offers MyoPro, which is a myoelectric elbow, wrist, and hand orthosis that supports an impaired hand and arm while also enabling it to move again. The company was founded by Stephen Kelly, John McBean, Mira Sahney, and Kailas N.

