Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.06

Nabtesco Co. (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.06, with a volume of 5235 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nabtesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.49.
About Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF)
Nabtesco Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motion control technology based products. It operates through the following segments: Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, Accessibility Solutions, and Others. The Component Solutions segment handles the design, manufacture, sale, maintenance and repair of industrial robot parts and equipment for construction machinery.
