Name Change Token (NCT) Reaches Market Cap of $1.11 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Name Change Token has traded 51.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Name Change Token has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $66,029.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Name Change Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0208 or 0.00000049 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Name Change Token Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 53,470,047 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

