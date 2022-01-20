Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.36

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36, with a volume of 6183584 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

The company has a market capitalization of $836.04 million, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 24th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nano Dimension had a negative net margin of 1,187.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nano Dimension in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 32.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nano Dimension (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

