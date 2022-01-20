National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.26

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $10.83. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 140,871 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.4728 dividend. This is a positive change from National Australia Bank’s previous dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th.

About National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

