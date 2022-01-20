National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.26

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $10.83. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.47, with a volume of 140,871 shares.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.26.
About National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY)
National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.
