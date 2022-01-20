National Bank Financial Raises CAE (NYSE:CAE) Price Target to C$45.00

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CAE. CIBC lowered their price target on CAE from C$44.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on CAE from C$46.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on CAE from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:CAE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 10,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,182. CAE has a 12 month low of $21.65 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.67, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $647.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.90 million. CAE had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CAE will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in CAE by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,689,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,872,188 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in CAE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,416,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in CAE by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,228,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $96,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,830 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in CAE by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,384,000 after acquiring an additional 700,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in CAE by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,650,788 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $115,802,000 after acquiring an additional 630,409 shares in the last quarter. 56.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

