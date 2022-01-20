National Bank Financial Raises Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Price Target to C$26.00

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HERXF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.10.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock remained flat at $$13.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.52. Héroux-Devtek has a 52 week low of $9.92 and a 52 week high of $15.38.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

